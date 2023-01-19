Gov. Walz unveils budget plans for Minnesota workers, small businesses

Ahead of the administration's full budget announcement on Jan. 24, the governor's office released a plan for Minnesota's workforce, small businesses and agriculture.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan rolled out the second portion of their upcoming budget plan on Thursday, with a focus on Minnesota's workforce, small businesses and agriculture.

The $4.1 billion economic proposal and $100 million proposed agriculture budget are part of the administration's "One Minnesota" two-year state budget proposal that will be fully announced on Jan. 24. Earlier this week, the governor unveiled a $12 billion package of proposals aimed at making Minnesota "the best state in the country for kids."

Among the proposals:

Create a Paid Family and Medical Leave program

Increase access to earned safe and sick time for Minnesota workers (up to 48 hours a year)

Invest $30 million in the Drive for 5 Workforce Fund, emphasizing careers in "technology, caring professions, education, manufacturing, and trades"

Free college applications for high school seniors through the Direct Admissions program

$18.5 million for the Small Business Navigation Program, Small Business Development Centers, and the Small Business Partnerships Program

$20 million for the Angel Tax credit, supporting women, veterans and persons of color

$150 million for the Minnesota Forward Fund

$276 million to expand broadband access to all by 2026

Support for "the protection and preservation of Minnesota’s precious land and water resources"

Grants for meat, poultry, egg and dairy producers to start, modernize or expand

Promote Minnesota Grown program

Replenish Agricultural Emergency Account

Additional funding for Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) program and AGRI Biofuels Infrastructure Investment Grant program

Farm safety and mental health outreach

“I’m committed to making sure Minnesota remains competitive in a global economy. From our nation-leading agriculture industries to Minnesota-based companies paving the way for a clean energy economy, Minnesota has one of the most diverse and most resilient economies in the country,” Gov. Walz said in a statement.

“Our One Minnesota Budget envisions an economy that works for Minnesotans and their families and a sustainable future for our children. This budget works to lift up working people and ensure that all Minnesotans can thrive,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a statement.

Republican lawmakers have yet to respond to the governor's latest proposals.

