Gov. Walz unveils budget plans for Minnesota workers, small businesses

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan rolled out the second portion of their upcoming budget plan on Thursday, with a focus on Minnesota's workforce, small businesses and agriculture.
The $4.1 billion economic proposal and $100 million proposed agriculture budget are part of the administration's "One Minnesota" two-year state budget proposal that will be fully announced on Jan. 24. Earlier this week, the governor unveiled a $12 billion package of proposals aimed at making Minnesota "the best state in the country for kids."
Among the proposals:
- Create a Paid Family and Medical Leave program
- Increase access to earned safe and sick time for Minnesota workers (up to 48 hours a year)
- Invest $30 million in the Drive for 5 Workforce Fund, emphasizing careers in "technology, caring professions, education, manufacturing, and trades"
- Free college applications for high school seniors through the Direct Admissions program
- $18.5 million for the Small Business Navigation Program, Small Business Development Centers, and the Small Business Partnerships Program
- $20 million for the Angel Tax credit, supporting women, veterans and persons of color
- $150 million for the Minnesota Forward Fund
- $276 million to expand broadband access to all by 2026
- Support for "the protection and preservation of Minnesota’s precious land and water resources"
- Grants for meat, poultry, egg and dairy producers to start, modernize or expand
- Promote Minnesota Grown program
- Replenish Agricultural Emergency Account
- Additional funding for Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) program and AGRI Biofuels Infrastructure Investment Grant program
- Farm safety and mental health outreach
“I’m committed to making sure Minnesota remains competitive in a global economy. From our nation-leading agriculture industries to Minnesota-based companies paving the way for a clean energy economy, Minnesota has one of the most diverse and most resilient economies in the country,” Gov. Walz said in a statement.
“Our One Minnesota Budget envisions an economy that works for Minnesotans and their families and a sustainable future for our children. This budget works to lift up working people and ensure that all Minnesotans can thrive,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a statement.
Republican lawmakers have yet to respond to the governor's latest proposals.
