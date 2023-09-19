Walz, health commissioner press vaccines

Gov. Tim Walz followed tradition by getting his 2023 flu shot in front of TV cameras in his State Capitol reception room.

ST PAUL, Minn. — If there's one thing we learned during the pandemic, it's that Gov. Tim Walz isn't shy about rolling up shirt sleeve and taking a needle or two in front of a row of cameras to make a point.

Such was the case Tuesday afternoon when the governor received his 2023 flu shot at the State Capitol to urge Minnesotans to get the vaccines they'll need to prepare for what the winter virus season brings our way. Per tradition, it happened in front of a row of cameras as part of a press conference.

"Flu and COVID season is upon us. The good news is we’ve got a lot of tools to be able to manage this," Walz told reporters. "We have a new vaccine that is arriving, being shipped as we speak, all across Minnesota. It should be easy to get for Minnesotans, whether they go to their local pharmacy or go to their doctor or a clinic."

Walz was originally planning to get both the flu and COVID-19 shot, but state's shipment of the new COVID vaccines hadn't arrived when it was time for the event to begin. After Nurse Manager KaLee Medina had withdrawn the needle the governor joked, "Okay, you can take it out any time now!" before bursting into laughter, springing to his feet and putting on his jacket.



Dr. Brooke Cunningham, the Minnesota Commissioner of Health, said Minnesotans should be able to get one of the newly formulated COVID-19 vaccines if at least two months have passed since their last booster shot.

"Getting your recommended flu and COVID-19 vaccines and talking with your doctor about the new RSV antibody, especially if you have a baby or if you are of advanced age, can reduce the risk of serious illness from those diseases," Dr. Cunningham explained.

"The good news is we now have an updated COVID vaccine that more directly targets the versions of the virus that are circulating out there. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to reduce the risk of getting sick, or of being hospitalized or even dying from these illnesses."

Cunningham said most health insurance plans will cover these shots. She recommended that uninsured people check out the federal website vaccines.gov to find options near them for getting free vaccines.

"September and October are an ideal time to get vaccinated, but of course you can get vaccinated even after October. Now is a great time to make a plan for getting your family vaccinated."