Officials say 20 people are dead – 18 students and two adults – after an active shooter situation was reported at Robb Elementary School.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags at state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28 to remember the people killed in Tuesday's shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“As we mourn the loss of the victims of this senseless act of violence, we know the pain we experience as a nation is only amplified for the friends and families of the victims,” reads Walz's proclamation. “We join states across the nation to remember and honor the victims whose lives were senselessly lost.”

Walz's order comes after President Joe Biden made a similar proclamation for all public property and embassies.

In a late afternoon press conference, Uvalde police confirmed the shooter's death and said investigators believe he acted alone. Families of the victims were being notified. The number of injuries was unclear early Tuesday evening.

