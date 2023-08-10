Warrant: 4-year-old fatally shot after finding gun

Applications for a search warrant say the child found a 9mm handgun owned by his father and accidentally shot himself in the head.

PINE CITY, Minn. — Court documents say a 4-year-old boy who died Tuesday fatally shot himself after finding a handgun in his father's home.

An application for a search warrant details the incident, which happened just after 9 p.m. in a home on the 500 block of 1st St. SW in Hinckley. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a man screaming for help, saying his son had shot himself.

Pine County deputies and EMTs responded to the home and performed lifesaving measures on the 4-year-old, but he did not survive.

In the search warrant application, sheriff's investigator Zach Libra said deputies learned that the boy's father and his roommate were in the basement of the home and the boy was by himself upstairs. The father told law enforcement that they heard something fall on the floor followed by a gunshot. When he ran upstairs the father found his son laying on the bedroom floor with a fatal gunshot wound.

The warrant application says the boy's father told deputies "he had a 9mm handgun in his room and that was what TKP-M (the boy's initials) got ahold of."

A search warrant was issued, allowing the BCA forensics team access to the home to gather evidence in the case.

At this point, no charges have been filed in the boy's death.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: