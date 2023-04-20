Feeding Our Future suspect no-show at court hearing, warrant issued for arrest

Sade Hashi is accused of fraudulently receiving $5.7 million in federal child nutrition program funds and paying kickbacks to a Feeding Our Future employee.

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota has not been aggressively seeking detention for the suspects charged in the $250 million pandemic fraud case known as the "Feeding our Future" case. Now, one of the latest people to be charged did not show up at his scheduled first court appearance and the government does not know where he is.

Sade Osman Hashi, 45, of Minneapolis, is accused of fraudulently receiving $5.7 million in federal meal program funds through his site "Great Lakes Inc.," located at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.

Hashi falsely claimed to be serving as many as 2,500 meals each day to needy children and paid $150,000 in kickbacks to a Feeding our Future employee, according to his federal indictment.

After being indicted in March, Hashi's first appearance was scheduled for April 13. He did not show up, and Magistrate Judge David Schultz issued a bench warrant for Hashi's arrest.

Hashi's attorney Brian Karalus did not immediately return a call for comment.

