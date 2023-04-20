Feeding Our Future suspect no-show at court hearing, warrant issued for arrest

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota has not been aggressively seeking detention for the suspects charged in the $250 million pandemic fraud case known as the "Feeding our Future" case. Now, one of the latest people to be charged did not show up at his scheduled first court appearance and the government does not know where he is.
Sade Osman Hashi, 45, of Minneapolis, is accused of fraudulently receiving $5.7 million in federal meal program funds through his site "Great Lakes Inc.," located at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.
Hashi falsely claimed to be serving as many as 2,500 meals each day to needy children and paid $150,000 in kickbacks to a Feeding our Future employee, according to his federal indictment.
After being indicted in March, Hashi's first appearance was scheduled for April 13. He did not show up, and Magistrate Judge David Schultz issued a bench warrant for Hashi's arrest.
Hashi's attorney Brian Karalus did not immediately return a call for comment.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.