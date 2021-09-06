Waseca H.S. football coach recovering after sideline collapse

The Bluejays' AD tweeted that athletic trainers from Waseca and St. Peter and a Good Samaritan gave coach Brad Wendland the treatment needed to save his life.

WASECA, Minn. — The Waseca Bluejays won their 2021 high school football opener over St. Peter last Friday, but most everyone who wears blue and gold will tell you the score is not the night's most important outcome.

That would be the fact that head football coach Brad Wendland is still alive for his family, friends and the Waseca community.

Wendland was working the sidelines during the Bluejays' 21-13 victory when the Mankato Free Press reports he began to feel lightheaded and took a knee. With just seconds to play, Wendland collapsed and was unresponsive.

That's when Bluejays Activities Director Joe Hedervare says the trainers from Waseca and St. Peter and a nurse in the stands jumped in and started performing lifesaving measures on Wendland. They worked on his heart until paramedics arrived and transported the coach to Immanuel St. Joseph Hospital in Mankato.

The Free Press reports that after 45 minutes of chest compressions and a jolt from a AED Wendland came to, and is currently recovering at a Mankato hospital.

"My phone shows a phone call to 911 at 9:19pm last evening," Hedervare tweeted from the school's activities account. "We are about 24 hours away from an event that everyone will remember for the rest of their lives. Our athletic trainer, the St. Peter athletic trainer, and a Good Samaritan gave coach the treatment needed to save his life. Please take a moment to hug your loved ones and reflect on how fragile our time here really is."

St. Peter athletic trainer Leah Rutz tells KARE 11 she knew something was wrong when she looked across the field and saw her counterpart, Waseca trainer Troy Hoehn, down on the ground next to the prone coach. Rutz says the two trainers, along with a woman who ran down from the stands (later found to be a nurse) jumped right into action, working seamlessly as a team. It was the first time Rutz had actually put her lifesaving training to use, defining it as "one of those moments... just overwhelming: Did I just do that?"

Rutz says the event stayed with her through the weekend, but professional colleagues helped her process what had happened. She says the gravity of those minutes is still sinking in, but the bottom line is what matter.

"We just kind of worked together to get Brad the care he needed, and it worked," she stated.

Coach Wendland and his wife released a statement thanking all the first responders who performed life saving measures on him, sharing that he will likely be hospitalized for a week so doctors can perform tests to determine why his heart stopped.