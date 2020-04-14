Waseca officer Arik Matson improving at out-of-state facility

A CaringBridge post says progress is being made, but it's difficult for Arik's wife and daughters as the COVID-19 pandemic prohibits them from seeing him.

WASECA, Minn. — Wounded Waseca Police officer Arik Matson continues to improve while undergoing therapy at a care facility away from his home in Minnesota.

A new post on his CaringBridge site by sister-in-law Nicole Matson says progress is being made, but it's difficult for Arik's wife and daughters as the COVID-19 pandemic prohibits them from seeing him. Matson remains busy, however, focusing on his recovery after being shot in the head while responding to a call in early January.

"Arik is loving his new facility. The rooms are nice, he's making a few friends, and his therapies are going well," Nicole Matson posted on the CaringBridge site. "He's walking about 150 feet with the help of what's called an XO skeleton device to assist him and his therapists are proud of him. He's starting to work in a little CrossFit as well so he's been enjoying that too."

Matson has been telling his family that the food is great at the new rehab facility, and that he even got to go fishing at a pond last weekend.

In her post Nicole Matson also announced that after four months of writing updates she will hand over the reins of the CaringBridge duties to Arik's wife Megan.