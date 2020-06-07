Waseca officer Arik Matson continues 'physical and emotional journey,' six months after shooting

"Arik has slowly but surely struggled and put up a fight to regain his daily capabilities back that we all take for granted," his wife wrote on CaringBridge.

A Waseca police officer continues to make improvements, six months after being shot and injured in the line of duty.

Officer Arik Matson was shot on January 6, 2020, while responding with other officers to reports of a suspicious person behind a home.

Six months later, Matson has undergone two surgeries, and faces another in the coming months, according to a CaringBridge post Monday by his wife, Megan.

"In the last 6 months Arik has slowly but surely struggled and put up a fight to regain his daily capabilities back that we all take for granted," Megan Matson wrote. "His touch, taste, smell and hearing are all at different levels some more intense then others use to be. He is able to walk on his own at times for short distances (never alone). He often finds himself needing the help of a assistant more then not."

Matson is currently at his fourth hospital since the shooting, at a facility in Omaha, Nebraska.

"Arik's memory is all there. His appetite is back. He is able to write letters back and forth with his daughters weekly," Megan Matson wrote. "Arik wants nothing more then to be home with his family and friends. But understands this is going to be a long road to recovery and is grateful for all the letters, care packages, phone calls, text messages and encouragement he has been receiving throughout this all."

