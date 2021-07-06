Monday evening drowning claims the life of a Brooklyn Park resident

The Washington County Sheriff's Office say a 38-year-old was pulled from the St. Croix River Monday, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — Officials say another Minnesotan has lost their life to drowning, this time in the St. Croix River.

Around 5:30 Monday evening, the Washington County Sheriff's Office got a call about a drowning in the 14500 block of Point Douglas Drive in Denmark Township.

According to a press release, water rescue teams were on scene within minutes of receiving the call, and saw a victim being brought to shore in a small boat when they arrived.

Crews started giving CPR to the person, until emergency medical responders from Hastings came to the scene and took over.

The victim, a 38-year-old person from Brooklyn Park, was taken to Regions Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

More information about the victim will be released after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office notifies their family.

Washington County Parks Director Sandy Breuer reminds everyone as summer continues, "For safety purposes, we ask everyone to remain vigilant when they're in and around the water."