Overnight fire destroys home in Washington County

Fire crews responded to the home in Grant, just north of White Bear Lake, after sheriff's officials say it was struck by lightning during last night's storm.

GRANT, Minnesota — A home in rural Washington County is now rubble following an overnight fire in the community of Grant.

Fire officials are keeping members of the media a distance from the scene but it is clear from video that the roof on the structure has collapsed, and all that is left is a partial shell.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday morning that a lightning strike appears to be the cause of the fire. As of 6:30 a.m. crews were still putting water on the structure but KARE 11's Jennifer Austin reported that she had not seen flames for 45 minutes or so and the fire appears to be out.

At this point it is unclear if anyone was home when the fire began, or if there are injuries from the scene.

If there is a positive from a grim situation, it's that homes in the area are spread out with large lots, so no other homes were threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 has a crew on the scene and will have details as they become available.

