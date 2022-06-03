Waste Management halts yard waste pickup in several cities over staffing issues

Cities impacted by the service disruption include Stillwater, Robbinsdale, Columbia Heights, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony and St. Paul.

Residents in communities across the metro were notified this week that Waste Management was pausing yard waste pickup due to a driver shortage.

The cities of Stillwater, Robbinsdale, Columbia Heights, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony and St. Paul are all experiencing service interruptions, though other areas may also be impacted.

The service interruption comes in the wake of several recent major storms that led to an influx of yard waste and debris in cities and towns across the state.

In a statement, Julie Ketchum with Waste Management said "the impacts we are experiencing in the St. Paul/Minneapolis metro area are greater than we ever anticipated but are only impacting our ability to provide seasonal service for yard waste in some cities in the north metro."

At this point, "resumption of service is indeterminate" and WM will reimburse residents for the service.

Ketchum continued that WM is taking steps to fill in the gaps caused by the CDL driver shortage, like signing bonuses for hard-to-fill permanent jobs, wage increases for full-time and temp workers and targeted hiring events across the country.

In Hennepin County, it's illegal to put yard waste in household garbage. Click here for a list of locations where residents can drop off yard waste, such as grass clippings, leaves and branches.

Ramsey County operates seven yard waste collection sites. Click here for a full list.

