WATCH: Police chase erratically driving car before crash on highway

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — One person was taken into custody after they were spotted swerving through lanes at an erratic pace.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident began on Highway 36 in Ramsey County after a driver failed to stop for a trooper.
Instead, video from Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) cameras show the white sedan speeding away from the trooper before crashing into another vehicle on the highway.
The driver showed signs of impairment and is currently being investigated on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to the state patrol.
Injuries in the crash were not life-threatening.
