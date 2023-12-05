WATCH: Truck flips over barrier, drops several feet onto highway near Arden Hills

The truck was traveling eastbound on I-694 when it hit the rail and rolled once before flipping over the barrier and onto Highway 10.

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Traffic was periodically halted on Interstate 694 Friday morning near Arden Hills after a truck struck a guardrail, rolled over a cement barrier and dropped several feet below onto Highway 10.

The truck was traveling eastbound around 9:15 a.m. when it hit the rail and rolled once before flipping over the barrier and onto Highway 10. Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the entire incident.

The State Patrol says the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

