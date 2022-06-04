Water main breaks again in St. Louis Park

According to the city, workers have been on-site to answer residents' questions and are door-knocking to find out the extent of the damage caused by the break.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Residents near Minnetonka Boulevard are dealing with yet another water main break, just less than two weeks after it broke in the same area.

The City of St. Louis Park said in a statement that crews responded to a water main break just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, between Texas and Sumter avenues on Minnetonka Boulevard. The water was shut off by midnight, according to officials.

"We can’t express how terribly we feel that this situation has happened for a second time," the city wrote.

On May 21, the water main broke on Minnetonka Boulevard, which prompted the city to hold an emergency meeting to provide homeowners affected by the break financial reimbursement.

According to the city, workers have been on-site to answer residents' questions and are door-knocking to find out the extent of the damage caused by the break. Anyone who hasn't been contacted and has damage is asked to email the city at watermainoutreach@stlouispark.org or call 952-924-2562 and leave a message so a staff member can contact them.

Officials say Minnetonka Boulevard is closed while repairs are made and traffic will be diverted.

