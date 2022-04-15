Recent wintry weather forces postponements; coaches get creative as practices shift indoors

Sports like baseball, softball and lacrosse have seen dozens of postponements this week across Minnesota.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — For the fourth straight day, chilly April weather forced the Brooklyn Center High School baseball team to practice indoors following Friday's postponement of the Centaurs' home game against Minneapolis Edison.

Even so, head coach Kevin Pitman vowed not to make Friday a wasted day.

"Trying to think of something creative to get the energy going," Pitman said.

He settled on dodgeball.

"It just seemed to fit," Pitman said. "It's not terrible for baseball practice!"

For about an hour, the Centaurs threw, caught and fielded the dodgeball, just as they would on the baseball diamond, before heading to the indoor batting cages.

Cameron Dwarka, a senior shortstop and third baseman, used the opportunity to shore up his infield skills.

"It's nice to do something different. When you're inside, you don't have much to work with or much room, and it's the same thing over and over again," Dwarka said. "So, when we're in here, we get a change of pace and it's kind of fun. Gets us moving, gets us excited."

The Brooklyn Center High School @centaurs_bc baseball team wins the day for creativity. Fourth day in a row of indoor practice because of snow/cold, so they’re playing dodgeball. The shortstop has a rocket arm by the way! @kare11 pic.twitter.com/jrGOjpKQB7 — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 15, 2022

Brooklyn Center was one of at least 30 baseball or softball teams across Minnesota to see games postponed on Friday due to cold weather and winds, adding another wrinkle to the schedule in the early weeks of spring sports. Teams in all corners of the state have dealt with snow and cold temperatures in recent days, and already for Saturday, a few more games have been postponed.

Of course, wintry April weather is nothing new for sports teams in Minnesota.

As baseball-turned-dodgeball coach Kevin Pitman can tell you, it's all about how you adjust.

"We're a little tired of indoor practice, and yesterday we were a little low energy. So, we decided to mix it up," Pitman said. "We look forward to getting back outside!"

Watch more local news: