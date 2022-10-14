Website tool connects MN farmers with available land

Minnesota FarmLink has resources for farmers looking for jobs, successors, internships and more.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced they've upgraded an online tool that can help new farmers across the state get connected with available land.

Minnesota FarmLink is a platform that acts as a listing service for land parcels or farms in the state that are available for rent or sale. The website now offers a new category for "Beginning/Emerging Farmers" to connect and work "alongside a current farm owner on future ownership transition."

There are also categories for current farmers looking for successors, job seekers and job postings, and mentorship/internship opportunities, according to a press release.

“We know from our work with emerging Farmers that access to land is a key hurdle to getting more farmers into agriculture, so anything we can do to reduce that barrier will help our state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “For farmers thinking about retirement who have no heir, this can be a good way to see their farms continue on.”

Visitors to the FarmLink website now have the option of creating, editing and deleting a listing or viewing a listing without logging in. However, creating an account and being logged in is required to view certain categories or contact someone on the website for more information on a listing. For more information on the platform, visit the MDA website or contact Jim Ostlie at jim.ostlie@state.mn.us.

