Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides

Supply chain issues and growing costs of wedding dresses have made it harder on brides to find the perfect fit, but this Minneapolis event could help.

MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com.

"It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said.

Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company, allowing a more cost-effective option for brides.

"We had a lot of people coming to us saying they would like an event like this," Fischer said.

The wedding dress garage sale, planned for Aug. 27, is the sixth event of its kind that Fischer has put on in the last year and a half.

There are roughly 450 dresses available for brides to browse, and they're still accepting dresses for the event. Brides come up with their own price to sell the dress and they get the money directly wired to them from the buyer.

- Get your dress professionally cleaned

- Set up a form of online payment

- Organize details for dress, like the designer, your selling price and size

- Make an appointment with Freya Wilde to register and drop off the dress



The shop charges a $35 fee to sell.



"We have seen people from Duluth come to this, and have had people from the southern border come to sell dresses. A lot of different styles and price points are represented," Fischer said.

Fischer who has been through the dress buying process is hopeful she can make this process easier for new brides, while also helping people who want to sell their gowns.

It's $10 to attend the event, which will be held at the bridal store in downtown Minneapolis.

