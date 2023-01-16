Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location

The soul food restaurant will remain in north Minneapolis after losing its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month.

MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals.

After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of north Minneapolis.

The restaurant announced its reopening on social media, writing, "Thanks for your business and we look forward to serving you at 4414 North Humboldt Ave in North Market!" "Happy #MLKDay too. We are grateful today."

Wendy's House of Soul is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. The post says online ordering will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

"We want people to know that we appreciate their business; we're going to keep the soul rolling," Puckett told KARE 11 before Wendy's closed at its old location. "Catering will not stop and all orders that were booked we're still going to fill those, and we can actually fill more orders."

The North Market is "a full-service grocery store, a center for wellness services and a community gathering place," complete with a bakery, deli and meat market that carries Kramarczuk’s sausages and other local products.