West metro roads closing for County Road 9 bridge project

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — As the temperatures ramp up in the coming days expect the same for road work across Minnesota.

In the west metro, MnDOT crews are getting ready for a major summer project that will affect a lot of people driving around town.

On Monday, April 10, crews will begin construction on the Hwy. 169 and County Road 9 (Rockford Road/42nd Avenue) interchange between Plymouth and New Hope, according to a MnDOT news release.

In the middle of that Monday night, crews will shut down the County Road 9 bridge and it won't reopen until autumn. The bridge, which connects New Hope and Plymouth while spanning Hwy. 169 between Nathan/Lancaster Ln. and Gettysburg Avenue, is being replaced as is the interchange.

Winnetka Avenue, Bass Lake Road and Northwest Boulevard will become popular detours.

Drivers can also expect a full weekend closure of Hwy. 169 between I-394 and I-94/I-694 starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 14 through morning rush hour on Monday, April 17.

Crews are expected to take down the old bridge and start building a new bridge during that weekend.

The detours will be I-394, I-494 and I-694/I-94.

