West metro roads closing for County Road 9 bridge project

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — As the temperatures ramp up in the coming days expect the same for road work across Minnesota.
In the west metro, MnDOT crews are getting ready for a major summer project that will affect a lot of people driving around town.
On Monday, April 10, crews will begin construction on the Hwy. 169 and County Road 9 (Rockford Road/42nd Avenue) interchange between Plymouth and New Hope, according to a MnDOT news release.
In the middle of that Monday night, crews will shut down the County Road 9 bridge and it won't reopen until autumn. The bridge, which connects New Hope and Plymouth while spanning Hwy. 169 between Nathan/Lancaster Ln. and Gettysburg Avenue, is being replaced as is the interchange.
Winnetka Avenue, Bass Lake Road and Northwest Boulevard will become popular detours.
Drivers can also expect a full weekend closure of Hwy. 169 between I-394 and I-94/I-694 starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 14 through morning rush hour on Monday, April 17.
Crews are expected to take down the old bridge and start building a new bridge during that weekend.
The detours will be I-394, I-494 and I-694/I-94.
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.