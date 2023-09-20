Fridley WestRock facility to permanently close, 70 employees to be laid off

Layoffs will begin Nov. 13 and continue until the facility permanently closes its doors. The company did not have a specific closing date.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A packaging company in Fridley that employs dozens of workers will be permanently closing.

About 70 WestRock Company employees were told that layoffs will begin Nov. 13 and will continue until the facility permanently closes its doors. The company confirmed the closure in a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development last week, however, didn't include a reason. The letter also failed to say a specific closing date.

According to the letter, there are no bumping rights for non-bargaining unit employees, however, they could exist for some employees who are represented by a union.

The WestRock Company has laid off hundreds of employees nationwide over the past year, including about 130 in St. Paul last October.

