Minnesota is one of more than two dozen states that recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day.

MINNESOTA, USA — On the second Monday of October, states and cities across the U.S. will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of or in addition to Columbus Day.

Minnesota is one of those states. A proclamation signed on Monday, Oct. 10 by Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota "joins a growing number of government entities across the country" that recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day "in order to promote appreciation, recognition, solidarity, reconciliation, understanding, friendship, and continued partnerships among all people and the Indigenous peoples of this land."

Here's a look at what you need to know about Indigenous Peoples' Day 2022.

What is Indigenous Peoples' Day?

Indigenous Peoples' Day was first proposed in 1977 at the United Nations-sponsored International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas. The holiday pushed back on the idea that Christopher Columbus "discovered" the Americas in 1492, and shined a light on the atrocities committed against Native peoples as European settlers moved to the continent.

In 2021, Joe Biden became the first president to issue a presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples' Day, though more than three decades earlier, South Dakota became the first state to replace Columbus Day with the holiday.

Indigenous Peoples' Day is meant to celebrate the longstanding history of these communities and honor their contributions to society and culture.

"Native peoples challenge us to confront our past and do better, and their contributions to scholarship, law, the arts, public service, and more continue to guide us forward," President Biden said in his 2022 proclamation for Indigenous Peoples' Day, "But we have more to do to help lift Tribal communities from the shadow of our broken promises, to protect their right to vote, and to help them access other opportunities that their ancestors were long denied."

What's open and closed?

Many states, cities and communities around the country still recognize Columbus Day, which is still considered a federal holiday. Because Indigenous Peoples' Day is observed on Columbus Day, some services and businesses will be closed.

The United States Postal Service will be closed and won't deliver mail or packages.

FedEx services will be operating, including Express and Ground shipping. UPS also will be open.

Minneapolis City offices are closed Monday in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.

Because Columbus Day is a federal holiday, most banks will also be closed on Monday.

How can we celebrate around the Twin Cities?

Starting at 11 a.m., the Saint Paul Public Schools American Indian Education Program is hosting its annual Indigenous Peoples Day Community Celebration and parade.

The parade begins at Margaret Park and ends at Indian Mounds Regional Park with dancing, music, lacrosse demonstrations and more. This year's parade grand marshal is Miss Minnesota Rachel Evangelisto, the first Indigenous woman to wear the crown.

Happy Indigenous Peoples Day from my family to yours. Today, and every day, we honor our ancestors by being our full, beautiful, and powerful Indigenous selves. We are resilient, we are still here, and we will always be here in Mni Sota Makoce. #indigenouspeoplesday pic.twitter.com/xV0MwjuLUr — Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (@LtGovFlanagan) October 10, 2022

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe and currently the country’s highest-ranking Native woman elected to an executive office, tweeted a photo of her family Monday in celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

"Today, and every day, we honor our ancestors by being our full, beautiful, and powerful Indigenous selves. We are resilient, we are still here, and we will always be here in Mni Sota Makoce," she wrote.

Looking for other ways to celebrate? Check out this list from the National Museum of the American Indian.

