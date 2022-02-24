Here's what Minnesota lawmakers are saying about Ukraine

Dozens of deaths and injuries have already been reported following Russia's invasion of Ukraine Thursday morning.

MINNESOTA, USA — After weeks of tension, Russia launched an attack on neighboring Ukraine Thursday morning, disrupting decades of peace in Europe.

Large explosions were heard the capital of Kyiv and other cities, and so far at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers have died.

President Biden convened the National Security Council at the White House Thursday morning and according to NBC News, plans to address the American public later in the day. Biden has also promised "severe sanctions" in response to Russia's aggression.

Several Minnesota lawmakers and politicians have issued statements on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and declaring their support for the people of Ukraine.

Gov. Tim Walz

"Minnesota stands with the people of Ukraine and condemns Russia for this illegal aggression," Gov. Tim Walz wrote on Twitter. "Leaders across the world must unite and respond to this attack on democracy."

Minnesota stands with the people of Ukraine and condemns Russia for this illegal aggression. Leaders across the world must unite and respond to this attack on democracy. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 24, 2022

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

In a tweet early Thursday morning, Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the attack by Russia an "invasion of a free democracy" and called for "swift sanctions and consequences worldwide."

Putin’s invasion of a free democracy has begun. The warnings from our Intel sources were right. There must now be swift sanctions and consequences worldwide. It is the time for our country and our world to unite. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 . — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 24, 2022

Rep. Angie Craig

Congresswoman Angie Craig (D), who represents Minnesota's Second District, issued a statement that reads, in part:

"Vladimir Putin’s actions violate the core principles that uphold global peace and security, seeking to change the borders of a sovereign country by force. This demonstrates a clear disregard for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the rights of the Ukrainian people – and is in clear violation of international law. In the hours and days to come, the United States, in coordination with its allies around the globe, must impose severe economic consequences on Russia, support NATO and rally international support for the legitimate, democratically elected government of Ukraine.”

Rep. Dean Phillips

Congressman Dean Phillips (D), who represents the state's Third District and is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement, "You’re either for Democracy or for authoritarianism. Here and abroad. Shame on anyone who puts politics above principle right now. Let’s be America. America leads. We do not resign. We do not ignore. Democracies, no matter nascent nor mature, must protect one another as a matter of principle. Let’s get together on this."

Rep. Pete Stauber

GOP Congressman Pete Stauber, representing Minnesota's Eighth District, called Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine "unacceptable" and said the U.S. "must stand strong with the Ukrainian people and our allies against this aggression."

Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable. The United States must stand strong with the Ukrainian people and our allies against this aggression, and Putin’s actions must have severe consequences. I am praying for the Ukrainian people during their fight for freedom. — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) February 24, 2022

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson

In a statement, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement saying in part "there is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding - Vladimir Putin and his cronies."

"Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom loving people in this moment of extreme peril," read Johnson's statement.

More local news from KARE 11