What the federal stimulus and spending bill means for Minnesotans

The law signed by President Trump includes $600 stimulus payments and extends unemployment benefits.

ST PAUL, Minn. — An act by Congress and a signature by the president translates to money moving in your direction, both in the form of a second round of stimulus checks, and an extension for those receiving unemployment benefits.

This round of stimulus checks will be $600 for individuals who earned up to $75,000 based on their 2019 tax return; and $1,200 for married couples who made up to $150,000 and single parent head of households who make up to $112,500.

Married couples and single parents will also get $600 for each child under the age of 17.

Reduced checks will go to people earning between $75,000-$87,000, married couples earning between $150,000 and $174,000, and single parents earning between $112,500 and $124,500.

You can estimate how much you can expect from the stimulus with this online tool created by Omni Calculator:

Checks or direct deposits should arrive in early January, and will automatically go to those who received checks in the first round.

President Trump has called on Congress to increase those payments to $2,000 per person, but Republicans on Capitol Hill have opposed that idea as too costly. Democrats are asking the president to apply pressure to his GOP allies.

The Democratic-led House is set to vote to boost the $600 payments to $2,000, sending a new bill to the Senate. There, Republicans have the majority but their objection to more spending could defeat the effort.

The funding and stimulus bill signed by the president also extends federal jobless benefits 11 weeks, or until March 14, paying up to $300 a week to those who qualify.

There may be gap in payments for some unemployed, because the law goes into effect January 3rd, and applications will be accepted starting January 10th.

The Minnesota Legislature also voted earlier this month to extend state unemployment benefits. Those will kick in immediately for some, but will go on pause once the federal benefits start to flow..