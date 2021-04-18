What we've learned about the guns used in the FedEx mass shooting

Police say the alleged gunman was able to legally buy the weapons he used in the shooting despite a mental health incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said the accused FedEx shooter purchased two very powerful weapons within the past year that were used in the attack Thursday night in Indianapolis.

They were both "assault rifles," according to IMPD, although police have not specified exactly what kind of rifles or how many rounds were fired at the FedEx Ground facility where eight people died and another five were wounded.

Since the shooting, many people have been wondering how the suspect was able to buy those assault rifles, especially since his family involved police in trying to get him help for his mental state.

Now, IMPD is starting to share some answers.

Police say Brandon Scott Hole was able to legally buy the assault weapons — despite a mental health incident — because the legal process to prevent such a purchase wasn't taken up by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

"We give that paperwork to the prosecutor's office and the prosecutor's office decides whether or not that case gets submitted to the courts, and that's kind of where the red dlag law all starts," said IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt, who is in charge of criminal investigations,

McCartt told NBC News the prosecutor's office did not pursue the red flag law against Hole last year when his family contacted police with concern about his mental state.

Indiana's red flag law is also called the Laird Law, after Indianapolis police officer Jake Laird, who was shot and killed in 2004. It allows courts to seize weapons from people deemed dangerous or unstable and prevents them from buying any more weapons.

"The prosecutor's office is who starts that, and they can submit that to the courts," McCartt said. "In this particular case, it was not submitted to the courts, and I don't know exactly how they assess the cases and decide which ones go to court and which ones don't. But in this particular case, it did not go...It did not get presented to the courts, so therefore, there was no red flag in the system."

There was no red flag, despite a serious mental health incident.

Police reports show Hole's mother called police in March of 2020 because she was worried her son was seeking "suicide by cop."

The behavioral unit immediately detained him, took him to the hospital and seized a shotgun at his home. He never got that weapon back, but he was able to buy two assault rifles — legally — just a few months later.

According to the ATF, the 19-year-old purchased one gun found at FedEx in July and the other in September.

Both weapons, police said, were used in the shooting that took eight Hoosier lives.

13News has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office about the application of the red flag law in this case.

They said they're looking into the matter and will be in touch soon with more information.

13News will continue to follow up and will share any updates from the prosecutor's office.