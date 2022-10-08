What's next for crowded South Washington County Schools after record bond fails

If it had passed, the $462 million bond would have been the largest school referendum ever approved in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

In South Washington County, voters overwhelmingly rejected a $462 million bond referendum to, in part, fix crowded schools over the next 10 years.

Had it passed, it would have been the largest one of its kind in the state.

Officials now have to go back to the drawing board and whatever they decide may come down to short-term adjustments instead. Residents could vote on the revised plan in a special election as early as February.

"I’m just glad that people recognized that this plan had limitations that needed to be addressed," said Newport City Councilor Marvin Taylor.

Newport is a small town in the district with a smaller elementary school, that had the referendum passed, would have had to close. Taylor led the campaign against the referendum. It failed Tuesday night with about 65% of residents voting no.

"This wasn't just us doing something for this school, this really was a broader critique," said Taylor. "I don't want to say it was a relief, it definitely wasn't enthusiasm, but I believe it gives us the needed chance to do this over."

The district says the money would pay for construction projects to address growing enrollment. At one point, the superintendent estimated there would be 3,500 new students in 10 years.

Taylor disagrees with the projection, saying it didn't match the record amount of bond money.

"I think there is a need, but I don't there is a need to add on to every single high school and every middle school and spend $195 million on elementary schools," said Taylor.

Taylor also said the long-term plan felt rushed and had little input from the public.

And while the city's beloved Newport Elementary is spared -- for now -- Taylor admits that there is still work to be done and the school board could put forward a new plan before voters by February.

"I think they'd have to come back on a very limited basis, very targeted projects, if they're going to come back that quick," said Taylor. "We can keep fighting, we've had to fight before to keep the school open and we can keep doing it if we have to."

In a statement, the district admitted the bond question was a "big ask" and thanked voters.

"We knew the bond question was a big ask for our communities and we thank everyone who came out to vote. SoWashCo Schools will spend time in the coming weeks to regroup and gather feedback from our staff, families and communities to revise the current 10-year facility plan. With eight schools currently at 95% capacity or more, we will work with our school and district staff to identify short-term adjustments to ease congestion and overcrowding."

Meanwhile, in St. Louis Park, voters overwhelmingly approved its bond referendum to update school sites, along with a capital project levy to pay for new technology. That all totals $135 million, which will raise property taxes by several hundred dollars.

In a statement, the school superintendent wrote, "The approval of the capital project levy and bond referendum are monumental for our students and community. We are thankful for the overwhelming support from our community with 72.79% of voters supporting question 1, and 70.46% of voters supporting question 2. With gratitude, we will use these resources to energize and enhance the spirit of our community. Adequate technology and physical facilities for learning and teaching will certainly help us achieve our strategic priorities.

St. Louis Park residents voted in support of the capital project levy that focuses on technology staff, systems, and equipment (levy increase by $500,000 to $3.5 million annually for 10 years), and bond referendum totaling $135 million to restore, repair and update facilities.

About a quarter of the bond referendum will be dedicated to carryover projects from the 2017 bond referendum. at St. Louis Park High School, such as classroom upgrades, kitchen and media center renovations, and student commons. Other major bond projects include renovations to spaces to support arts, sports, playgrounds and fields, meeting spaces, and classrooms, and increased safety and security measures, such as distinct-wide cameras, door card readers, and technology security. The technology levy increase will fund student, staff, and district technology equipment, infrastructure, and personnel.

Our schools and centers support all learners and help us achieve our mission to “see, inspire, and empower each learner to live their brilliance in an environment that centers student voice and experience to create racially equitable learning that energizes and enhances the spirit of our community.”

Results will be final after the special school board meeting on August 16 when the Board meets to canvass the results. Additional information about the bond referendum projects and timeline for completion will be shared in the coming weeks."

Watch more local news: