What's next in MN's criminal cases involving police?

Sentencing is not yet scheduled for Derek Chauvin or the other former MPD officers.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the federal verdict in the case against three former MPD officers and December's trial for former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, the Twin Cities have been ground zero for criminal cases against police.

A federal jury found Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane guilty of depriving George Floyd of his federal rights.

Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to the same charge -- with the agreement he will spend 20 to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin's sentencing hearing still hasn't been scheduled, so he still has that one remaining court hearing.

The other three officers will have a sentencing hearing as well. That hasn't been scheduled either -- and no one knows how much prison time Judge Paul Magnuson will hand down.

Thao, Kueng and Lane also have a state trial on charges of aiding and abetting murder -- scheduled for June 13th.

Many legal experts expect that case to be resolved in a plea deal, in light of the guilty verdict in federal court.

But a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said "The state is preparing for a June trial as planned."

The case involving the death of George Floyd is not the only one involving a police officer still pending.

MPD Officer Brian Cummings has a September trial scheduled on manslaughter and Criminal vehicular homicide charges.

He's the officer who was chasing a suspect -- when he went through a red light and hit and killed Leneal Frazier in July.

And the Hennepin County Attorney's Office along with the Attorney General's Office will be deciding whether to charge MPD Officer Mark Hanneman -- who shot Amir Locke during a no-knock raid. The BCA is still investigating that case.

Thoa, Kueng and Lane technically face up to life in prison in the federal case, but Judge Paul Magnuson is not bound by the guidelines and can sentence much lower.

