These are the restaurants serving it up at Taste of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Taste of Minnesota is making a comeback in Minneapolis this summer, and now we know what eats and treats will line Nicollet Mall.
Visitors to the downtown festival on July 2 and July 3 will have lots of cuisines and culinary styles to choose from – from barbeque to pizza and pierogi.
Food trucks and booths coming to Taste of Minnesota include:
- Parlour Burger
- Krazd
- Tamu GrillKCM Egg Rolls
- Hockey Mom Brownies
- Rusty Taco
- Doc E’s BBQ
- Anchor Fish and Chips
- Taste
- G-Spot
- MN Nice Cream
- Philly Station
- Pierogi2Gogi
- Tom Thumb Donuts
- The Purple People Feeder
- Nikkolette’s Macarons
Chef Andrew Zimmern, who's serving as the festival's food ambassador, will also bring together chefs from Animales BBQ Co., Soul Bowl, Red Wagon Pizza Company, Nixta and The Ocenaire in a designated food area.
“Minnesota has an incredibly rich and deep history when it comes to our food culture, that relaunching a celebration of Minnesota’s tastes and flavors is great way to bring us together in Minneapolis and celebrate,” Zimmern said in a statement. “An old-style street festival, with classic tastes of our state, and some great chefs, all in one place will make this an event to remember.”
Taste of Minnesota originally began in St. Paul in 1983 as a free festival with food and fireworks on the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol during the Fourth of July weekend. The annual event ended in 2010 following a change in ownership and bankruptcy.
After the death of original Taste of Minnesota founder Ron Maddox in 2010, his wife Linda briefly revived the event in 2014 and 2015 in a new location in Waconia before she decided to retire and officially end the festival.
The 2023 revival will feature Third Eye Blind and Motion City Soundtrack on Sunday, July 2, and Outkast rapper Big Boi on Monday, July 3 with opener Uncle Kraker. Surly Brewing is the official flagship beer sponsor for the event, and organizers say there will be a THC and Cannabis area "representing Minnesota's growing industry."
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.