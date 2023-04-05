These are the restaurants serving it up at Taste of Minnesota

Visitors to the downtown Minneapolis festival on Nicollet Mall will have lots of cuisines and culinary styles to choose from – from barbeque to pizza and pierogis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Taste of Minnesota is making a comeback in Minneapolis this summer, and now we know what eats and treats will line Nicollet Mall.

Visitors to the downtown festival on July 2 and July 3 will have lots of cuisines and culinary styles to choose from – from barbeque to pizza and pierogi.

Food trucks and booths coming to Taste of Minnesota include:

Parlour Burger

Krazd

Tamu GrillKCM Egg Rolls

Hockey Mom Brownies

Rusty Taco

Doc E’s BBQ

Anchor Fish and Chips

Taste the Real Nawlins

the Real Nawlins G-Spot

MN Nice Cream

Philly Station

Pierogi2Gogi

Tom Thumb Donuts

The Purple People Feeder

Nikkolette’s Macarons

Chef Andrew Zimmern, who's serving as the festival's food ambassador, will also bring together chefs from Animales BBQ Co., Soul Bowl, Red Wagon Pizza Company, Nixta and The Ocenaire in a designated food area.

“Minnesota has an incredibly rich and deep history when it comes to our food culture, that relaunching a celebration of Minnesota’s tastes and flavors is great way to bring us together in Minneapolis and celebrate,” Zimmern said in a statement. “An old-style street festival, with classic tastes of our state, and some great chefs, all in one place will make this an event to remember.”

Taste of Minnesota originally began in St. Paul in 1983 as a free festival with food and fireworks on the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol during the Fourth of July weekend. The annual event ended in 2010 following a change in ownership and bankruptcy.

After the death of original Taste of Minnesota founder Ron Maddox in 2010, his wife Linda briefly revived the event in 2014 and 2015 in a new location in Waconia before she decided to retire and officially end the festival.

The 2023 revival will feature Third Eye Blind and Motion City Soundtrack on Sunday, July 2, and Outkast rapper Big Boi on Monday, July 3 with opener Uncle Kraker. Surly Brewing is the official flagship beer sponsor for the event, and organizers say there will be a THC and Cannabis area "representing Minnesota's growing industry."

