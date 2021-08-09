Coffee price hike brewing: Where and when you could potentially pay more for your morning cup

How much green will you have to pay for your coffee beans? Sunrise looks into why global coffee prices are on the rise and what it means for local shops.

LAKEVILLE, Minnesota — Sunrisers and early risers know a thing or two about the necessity of coffee, and there's a lot of talk about how beans are going to cost more.

KARE 11's Hanna Conway spoke with the owner of a Lakeville coffee shop to find when or if you'll see a price hike.

"We're brand new owners here at Mainstreet. So, we reopened on July 3, we're less than a month into it here." He may be new, but Scott VanDaalen knows the Mainstreet Coffee and Wine Bar is a solid investment. "People are always going to want coffee."

But certain types of beans are going to get more expensive. "What we're looking at is commodity-grade coffee," explained VanDaalen. That's the least expensive level of java.

It's the stuff you'll find in grocery store brands and some chain locations, says VanDaalen.

The problem stems from several issues. "We're seeing issues with labor, we're seeing issues with shipping," said VanDaalen. "We've seen some incredibly severe weather in Brazil, which is one of the largest suppliers of coffee beans especially to the U.S."

With a shortage of beans and the cost of commodity coffee rising, it'll still be awhile before you see the effects reflected on your receipt, if at all.

"I think a lot of people think this is going to be like tomorrow, next week. Coffee purchasing is always done in advance, so like any chain like Starbucks, Caribou, Peets, whatever it might be, they buy coffee in lots," said VanDaalen. "Pricing for coffee is really settled on like a six-month to a year basis."

Essentially, if you do see any price increase, it won't likely happen until 2022.

VanDaalen's customers won't see an impact since Mainstreet Coffee already uses higher-grade ingredients.

"That's been the fun part of what we're doing here at our coffee shop. Looking at each level of a drink and saying, 'How can we make each level of ingredient be the best that we can?' Whether it is using the very best coffee bean for our espresso, [and] using locally raised milk right in Minnesota."