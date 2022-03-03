x
KARE 11 staff picks for a Friday fish fry

Check out some of the KARE 11 team's favorite places to enjoy a fish fry meal, both in-person and to-go.
Credit: beats_ - stock.adobe.com
traditional British fish and chips with potato and lemon

MINNEAPOLIS — With Lent underway, churches, community groups, clubs and restaurants across Minnesota are rolling out their Friday fish fry menus.

Citing COVID-19 and supply chain issues, some churches and businesses have opted to postpone their events for another year, while others are continuing their fish fry Fridays with in-person and drive-thru options.

Check some of the KARE 11 team's favorite spots to hit up for a fried fish meal, both during Lent and year-round below.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all fish fry locations in/around the Twin Cities. Locations are listed alphabetically.

Anchor Fish and Chips

  • Fish and chips served daily, year-round
  • Wild Alaskan cod served with hand-cut fries
  • $14.50
  • Tuesday-Sunday, hours vary daily
  • 302 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis MN 55413

Bison Creek Bar and Dining

  • Different organizations will host Fish Fry Fridays through Lent, with proceeds benefiting each group
  • Served with deep fried fish, red baby potatoes, chicken strips, baked beans and breadsticks
  • Dinner is $13 per person, $8 for kids under 10
  • 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Bison Creek Event Center: 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313

Busted Nut Bar and Grill

  • Every Friday through May 1
  • 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 118 2nd Street East Hastings, MN 55033

Church of St. Matthew

  • To-go orders of baked or fried fish, potato, vegetable, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $13
  • Every Friday from March 4 through April 13
  • Pickup from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • 510 Hall Ave Saint Paul, MN 55107

Dan's Bar and Grill

  • All you can eat beer battered cod, choice of potato, soup or salad, bread for $17.95
  • Lent menu, which includes other appetizers and entrees, available Fridays after 4 p.m.
  • Reservations recommended
  • 8485 240th Street East, New Trier, MN 55031

Fireside Lounge

  • Friday cod lunch special from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with a potato, vegetable and roll for $10.99
  • All you can eat fish dinner 5 p.m. - close, with coleslaw and french fries for $12.99
  • 1288 Robert St. West St. Paul, Minnesota 55118

Holy Family Maronite Church

  • Dinners available by drive-thru each Friday from March 4 until April 8, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Baked fish, green beans in tomato sauce served over Lebanese rice, fried cabbage, flat bread, garlic sauce and dessert for $15
  • Place orders by signing up online
  • 1960 Lexington Ave S Mendota Heights, MN 55118

Mac's Fish / Chips / Strips

  • Cod, walleye, halibut in different quantities and price ranges
  • 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Monday through Saturday
  • 1330 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113

Obb's Sports Bar and Grill

  • Friday all you can eat fish fry for $14.95
  • 11 a.m. to 9p.m.
  • 1347 Burns Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106

Rogers Lions Club

  • Fish, shrimp, fries and macaroni and cheese
  • March 4 and March 18 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • $15 for adults, $10 for kids
  • Rogers Event Center: 12716 Main St, Rogers, MN 55374

Stein Haus

  • Fridays all you can eat Icelandic cod, served with your choice of potato, baked beans, coleslaw and garlic toast
  • $14.95
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 101 Main St W, Vermillion, MN 55085

Sunshine Depot

  • All you can eat Fish Fry Fridays
  • $11.95
  • 701 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Valley Bar and Grill

  • Fish fry buffet every Friday
  • All you can eat Atlantic fried cod, au gratin potatoes, french fries, baked beans, fresh cut ham, fresh shrimp, potato salad, tuna salad, fruit salad, dinner rolls and more
  • Fish by the piece and 2, 3 and 4 piece dinners will still be offered as take out
  • $19.95 for people 11 and up, $10.95 for kids 4-10, kids under 3 eat free
  • 4 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
  • W10299 US Highway 10 Prescott, WI 54021

Wild Boar Bar and Grill - Oakdale

  • All you can eat fish fry every Friday. Cod fish served with mashed potatoes or fries, coleslaw or corn, and potato salad for $13.99
  • To-go or dine-in
  • 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • 950 Helena Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128

