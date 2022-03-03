KARE 11 staff picks for a Friday fish fry

MINNEAPOLIS — With Lent underway, churches, community groups, clubs and restaurants across Minnesota are rolling out their Friday fish fry menus.
Citing COVID-19 and supply chain issues, some churches and businesses have opted to postpone their events for another year, while others are continuing their fish fry Fridays with in-person and drive-thru options.
Check some of the KARE 11 team's favorite spots to hit up for a fried fish meal, both during Lent and year-round below.
Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all fish fry locations in/around the Twin Cities. Locations are listed alphabetically.
- Fish and chips served daily, year-round
- Wild Alaskan cod served with hand-cut fries
- $14.50
- Tuesday-Sunday, hours vary daily
- 302 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis MN 55413
- Different organizations will host Fish Fry Fridays through Lent, with proceeds benefiting each group
- Served with deep fried fish, red baby potatoes, chicken strips, baked beans and breadsticks
- Dinner is $13 per person, $8 for kids under 10
- 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Bison Creek Event Center: 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313
- Every Friday through May 1
- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 118 2nd Street East Hastings, MN 55033
- To-go orders of baked or fried fish, potato, vegetable, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $13
- Every Friday from March 4 through April 13
- Pickup from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- 510 Hall Ave Saint Paul, MN 55107
- All you can eat beer battered cod, choice of potato, soup or salad, bread for $17.95
- Lent menu, which includes other appetizers and entrees, available Fridays after 4 p.m.
- Reservations recommended
- 8485 240th Street East, New Trier, MN 55031
- Friday cod lunch special from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with a potato, vegetable and roll for $10.99
- All you can eat fish dinner 5 p.m. - close, with coleslaw and french fries for $12.99
- 1288 Robert St. West St. Paul, Minnesota 55118
- Dinners available by drive-thru each Friday from March 4 until April 8, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Baked fish, green beans in tomato sauce served over Lebanese rice, fried cabbage, flat bread, garlic sauce and dessert for $15
- Place orders by signing up online
- 1960 Lexington Ave S Mendota Heights, MN 55118
- Cod, walleye, halibut in different quantities and price ranges
- 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Monday through Saturday
- 1330 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113
- Friday all you can eat fish fry for $14.95
- 11 a.m. to 9p.m.
- 1347 Burns Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106
- Fish, shrimp, fries and macaroni and cheese
- March 4 and March 18 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- $15 for adults, $10 for kids
- Rogers Event Center: 12716 Main St, Rogers, MN 55374
- Fridays all you can eat Icelandic cod, served with your choice of potato, baked beans, coleslaw and garlic toast
- $14.95
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 101 Main St W, Vermillion, MN 55085
- All you can eat Fish Fry Fridays
- $11.95
- 701 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330
- Fish fry buffet every Friday
- All you can eat Atlantic fried cod, au gratin potatoes, french fries, baked beans, fresh cut ham, fresh shrimp, potato salad, tuna salad, fruit salad, dinner rolls and more
- Fish by the piece and 2, 3 and 4 piece dinners will still be offered as take out
- $19.95 for people 11 and up, $10.95 for kids 4-10, kids under 3 eat free
- 4 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
- W10299 US Highway 10 Prescott, WI 54021
- All you can eat fish fry every Friday. Cod fish served with mashed potatoes or fries, coleslaw or corn, and potato salad for $13.99
- To-go or dine-in
- 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- 950 Helena Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128
