KARE 11 staff picks for a Friday fish fry

Check out some of the KARE 11 team's favorite places to enjoy a fish fry meal, both in-person and to-go.

MINNEAPOLIS — With Lent underway, churches, community groups, clubs and restaurants across Minnesota are rolling out their Friday fish fry menus.

Citing COVID-19 and supply chain issues, some churches and businesses have opted to postpone their events for another year, while others are continuing their fish fry Fridays with in-person and drive-thru options.

Check some of the KARE 11 team's favorite spots to hit up for a fried fish meal, both during Lent and year-round below.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all fish fry locations in/around the Twin Cities. Locations are listed alphabetically.

Fish and chips served daily, year-round

Wild Alaskan cod served with hand-cut fries

$14.50

Tuesday-Sunday, hours vary daily

302 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis MN 55413

Different organizations will host Fish Fry Fridays through Lent, with proceeds benefiting each group

Served with deep fried fish, red baby potatoes, chicken strips, baked beans and breadsticks

Dinner is $13 per person, $8 for kids under 10

4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bison Creek Event Center: 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313

Every Friday through May 1

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

118 2nd Street East Hastings, MN 55033

To-go orders of baked or fried fish, potato, vegetable, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $13

Every Friday from March 4 through April 13

Pickup from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

510 Hall Ave Saint Paul, MN 55107

All you can eat beer battered cod, choice of potato, soup or salad, bread for $17.95

Lent menu, which includes other appetizers and entrees, available Fridays after 4 p.m.

Reservations recommended

8485 240th Street East, New Trier, MN 55031

Friday cod lunch special from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with a potato, vegetable and roll for $10.99

All you can eat fish dinner 5 p.m. - close, with coleslaw and french fries for $12.99

1288 Robert St. West St. Paul, Minnesota 55118

Dinners available by drive-thru each Friday from March 4 until April 8, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Baked fish, green beans in tomato sauce served over Lebanese rice, fried cabbage, flat bread, garlic sauce and dessert for $15

Place orders by signing up online

1960 Lexington Ave S Mendota Heights, MN 55118

Cod, walleye, halibut in different quantities and price ranges

11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Monday through Saturday

1330 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113

Friday all you can eat fish fry for $14.95

11 a.m. to 9p.m.

1347 Burns Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106

Fish, shrimp, fries and macaroni and cheese

March 4 and March 18 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

$15 for adults, $10 for kids

Rogers Event Center: 12716 Main St, Rogers, MN 55374

Fridays all you can eat Icelandic cod, served with your choice of potato, baked beans, coleslaw and garlic toast

$14.95

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

101 Main St W, Vermillion, MN 55085

All you can eat Fish Fry Fridays

$11.95

701 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Fish fry buffet every Friday

All you can eat Atlantic fried cod, au gratin potatoes, french fries, baked beans, fresh cut ham, fresh shrimp, potato salad, tuna salad, fruit salad, dinner rolls and more

Fish by the piece and 2, 3 and 4 piece dinners will still be offered as take out

$19.95 for people 11 and up, $10.95 for kids 4-10, kids under 3 eat free

4 p.m. -9:30 p.m.

W10299 US Highway 10 Prescott, WI 54021

All you can eat fish fry every Friday. Cod fish served with mashed potatoes or fries, coleslaw or corn, and potato salad for $13.99

To-go or dine-in

11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

950 Helena Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128

More local news from KARE 11