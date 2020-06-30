Most cities are canceling their July 4th displays, but others are moving forward while encouraging socially-distanced viewing.

Independence Day will be celebrated differently in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many communities across Minnesota, including Minneapolis, have canceled their annual fireworks shows and festivals out of concern for public health. However, some cities are moving forward with planned fireworks shows, with most events requesting social distancing for spectators, or asking that people watch the fireworks displays from home or inside their vehicles.

Here is a partial list of fireworks shows planned in Minnesota:

ALEXANDRIA

Alexandria's Star Storm 2020 fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. on July 4 over Lake Darling at Arrowwood Resort. Only registered guests will be able to watch from the resort; however, public parking will be available at Arrowwood stables, and the show will be live streamed on the Arrowwood Resort Facebook page.

BEMIDJI

Bemidji's Red, White and Boom fireworks show is scheduled for dusk on Saturday, July 4 over Lake Bemidji, and will be live streamed on the Bemidji Jaycees Facebook page.

BIG LAKE

Fireworks will be part of the 2020 Freedom Festival on Thursday, July 2, beginning at 10:30 p.m. at Lakeside Park.

BRAINERD

Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m. at Don Adamson Field. Viewing is not available on the high school property this year, according to the Brainerd Lakes website.

CAMBRIDGE

The city of Cambridge will launch its fireworks show from the Isanti County Fairgrounds starting around 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

CANNON FALLS

Fireworks will be launched from the Cannon Valley Fairgrounds at dusk on July 4. According to a post on the Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, social distancing will be required, and viewers are encouraged to bring masks.

CHANHASSEN

Chanhassen will live stream its annual fireworks show online on the city's website and on Facebook Live on July 4. The show will launch from Lake Ann Park and Greenwood Shores Park, both of which will close to the public beginning at 5 p.m. on July 4.

CHASKA

Chaska's annual fireworks show will move forward after dusk on July 4 at McKnight Park over Lake Jonathan. The city is encouraging people to maintain social distancing while viewing the show. All other Jonathan Association 4th of July festivities have been canceled.

ELK RIVER

Elk River will launch fireworks at dusk on July 4 from Elk River High School. The city plans to provide tips on its website for best viewing areas and social distancing recommendations as the holiday approaches.

FARIBAULT

Faribault's July 4 fireworks will launch from the Rice County Fairgrounds Grandstand track. A post on the city's website encourages people to follow social distancing guidelines and strongly recommends people view from their vehicles.

GRAND MARAIS

Fireworks will be launched over Grand Marais Harbor on Lake Superior starting at 10 p.m. on July 4. The Visit Cook County website urges people to practice social distancing while viewing the show.

GRAND RAPIDS

Grand Rapids has canceled its planned show at Pokegama Golf Course due to logistics for social distancing; however the event will moving to the nearby city of Cohasset instead. Fireworks will be launched from Portage Park at 10 p.m. on July 4.

HAM LAKE

The Ham Lake city council voted unanimously to move forward with the city's traditional fireworks show at Lion's Park on July 4. A note posted online by the mayor encourages people to practice social distancing.

LAKEVILLE

Lakeville will launch fireworks from King Park on Saturday, July 4 at 10 p.m. Organizers are asking viewers to view the show from home, as the park itself will be closed to the public for safety. King Park is one of the higher points in the city, and organizers say it should provide a good view from a distance.

MOORHEAD

The Moorhead Business Association will launch fireworks from Horizon Park at 10 p.m. People are encouraged to view the show from home or inside their vehicles from public parking lots.

OWATONNA

The Owatonna Early Edition Rotary Club will launch its show from the Steele County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m. on July 4. A post on the group's Facebook page said the grandstand will be closed for the event, and social distancing recommendations should be followed.

PARK RAPIDS

The Park Rapids Rotary Club will host fireworks from Heartland Park at dusk on July 4. The park itself will be closed to the public, but the Rotary Club encourages people to follow social distancing guidelines, and said the display can be viewed across the city.

PEQUOT LAKES

Fireworks are scheduled on Friday, July 3 from the Pequot Lakes High School practice field, as part of the community's 2020 Stars & Stripes Days.

PRIOR LAKE

The city's online calendar shows July 4th fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m. at Watzi's Beach at Lakefront Park.

RED WING

The "Mississippi Allumination" fireworks show will go on at dusk on Saturday, July 4. The city has posted a map online showing the best viewing locations.

ST. CLOUD

The St. Cloud Fireworks Committee announced a brief fireworks show will be launched from a location yet to be announced at 10 p.m. on July 4. People are encouraged to view the display from their own homes and backyards.

ST. JOSEPH

The annual fireworks display will be Thursday, July 2 just after dark. According to a post on the Visit Joetown Facebook page, residents are encouraged to enjoy the show "in the safety of your own space" to honor social distancing.

ST. PAUL

The St. Paul Saints are hosting a "Friday Night Films & Fireworks" show at CHS Field on Friday, July 3, with tickets available for socially-distanced seating at the ballpark.

