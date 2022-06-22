Here’s where to watch Fourth of July fireworks this year in Minnesota

Lots of cities across the state are setting off fireworks and hosting celebrations for this year’s Independence Day weekend.

After a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firework celebrations returned last year better than ever.

And as we approach another July 4 weekend, many people are wondering where they can go see fireworks across the state.

Below is our list of the biggest Independence Day events and fireworks displays happening in less than two weeks.

July 3

One of the state’s largest fireworks displays takes place annually on the 3rd at Normandale Lake Park. The festival starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m.

The Stars and Stripes Days fireworks display are back again for another year of dazzling entertainment. The fireworks show begins at dusk, and some of the best places to watch include Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and the TDS parking lot.

Come cheer on the Saint Paul Saints baseball club at the gorgeous CHS Field in Lowertown where fireworks will be on display after their games from July 1-3.

July 4

This fireworks display will take place at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East at 10 p.m., but come for music, dancing, food vendors and games at 6:00 p.m.

The 20-minute-ish fireworks show starting at 10:10 p.m. is preceded with live music at 4 p.m. from a diverse list of artists.

After a day full of events including a kids parade at 11 a.m., enjoy the fireworks display over Lake Minnetonka at dusk.

Hosted by the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, this celebration lasts the entire holiday weekend with carnival games, rides and food. Fireworks will be on display July 4 at 10 p.m.

You may have seen Christmas decorations synced to music, but have you seen fireworks synced to music? Well, Riverfront Park will be doing just that with music from Radio Mankato stations like Hot 96.7, Minnesota 93 and 94.1 KXLP Classic Rock. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m.

The “4th Fest” free event will feature live music before the fireworks display starting at 10 p.m. at Soldiers Memorial Field Park. The event takes place in a city park, so bring your lawn chairs, blankets and coolers!

One of the state’s largest pyrotechnics displays will be in central Minnesota this year. The St. Cloud Are Fireworks celebration will start at 10 p.m. Some great viewing areas include both sides of the Mississippi River, Wilson and Hester parks and along 5th Avenue North.

Concessions, vendors and live entertainment from DJ Bob are on the lineup of things to do at Aquila Park this year during Independence Day. Oh yeah, and then on top of all that, there’s the fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Locals say West Park and Memorial Beach are the best locations to watch the city’s fireworks display starting at dusk.

What could more fun than inflatable games? Nothing! And that’s why you should celebrate the holiday at HealthEast Sport Center where there will be inflatable games, live music and concessions before the fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

