Where's the beef? No longer in this international traveler's luggage, according to MSP

Customs agents said a man traveling to the U.S. from South Africa arrived at the airport with at least five suitcases filled with 83 pounds of beef biltong.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were tasked with destroying just over 80 pounds of preserved meat last week after a passenger brought it in his luggage from overseas.

In a statement Wednesday, CBP said a man traveling to the U.S. from South Africa arrived at the airport on June 14 with at least five suitcases filled with 83 pounds of beef biltong — a type of dried, cured meat with origins in that region.

While the man asked to declare the meat upon arrival, CBP agriculture specialists told him it would need to be seized and ultimately destroyed to mitigate the risk of introducing foreign pests and diseases to the United States.

“Minnesota’s CBP agriculture specialists are focused on their mission to prevent entry of prohibited items from entering into the United States,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations at CBP's Chicago Field Office, in a statement. “This seizure clearly shows how critical their role is in preventing diseases from entering the United States.”

But still, the forbidden meat didn't come without a price tag for the traveler, who told officers the suitcases of meat were worth more than $2,000.

"Our nation's food supply is constantly at risk to diseases not known to occur in the United States,” said Augustine Moore, Minneapolis Area Port Director, in the release. “This interception highlights the vigilance and dedication that our CBP agriculture specialists demonstrate, daily. They ensure that the United States is safe from harmful diseases that could affect our food supply.”

CBP recommends anyone outside the country wishing to import plant materials, animal materials and other agricultural items contact the CBP Information Center at (877) 227-5511 or through its website.

