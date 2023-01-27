White Bear Lake officer shot while serving warrant has been identified as veteran officer

Officer Ryan Sheak was shot three times while attempting to serve an arrest warrant. Police say he's been with the department for six years.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — The officer who was shot multiple times while serving a warrant Tuesday in White Bear Lake has been identified as Officer Ryan Sheak.

According to White Bear Lake Police, Sheak has been with the department for six years. He's worked as a patrol officer, a D.A.R.E. officer and a training officer. He also serves as a crisis negotiator with the Ramsey County SWAT Team.

Daniel Loren Holmgren, Jr. was charged Thursday with first-degree attempted murder and four counts of assault — one for assault with a deadly weapon and three for assaulting a peace officer by attempting to use deadly force.

Sheak was shot Tuesday night while serving an arrest warrant to an apartment on the 3100 block of Karth Road for a domestic assault charge. According to court documents, he was one of four officers who was given permission to enter the apartment by a member of Holmgren's family.

When officers entered the apartment, the charging documents say Holmgren was in his bedroom with the door closed when officers announced who they were and why there were there. Holmgren's family member also told him that the officers were there to arrest him, but he became "belligerent" and "refused to come out," the complaint says.

Holmgren yelled to the officers that he was ready to die and later fired "multiple times" from his bedroom at the officers, striking Sheak in the leg, stomach and pelvis.

The charging documents go on to say that officers returned fire and left the apartment. After an hours-long standoff, Holmgren surrendered around 2 a.m. and was not injured, according to the criminal complaint. Officers recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm from the bathroom next to Holmgren's bedroom.

Sheak is still in the hospital after undergoing surgery earlier this week. He is still listed as in "stable condition," according to police.

