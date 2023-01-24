White Bear Lake officer in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night

Police asked people to avoid the area around Karth Road as an "active" situation between a suspect and officers unfolded.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A White Bear Lake police officer is in the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot during an incident on Tuesday night.

According to officials, officers were trying to make an arrest in the 3100 block of Karth Road around 10 p.m.

During the arrest, police said shots were fired and an officer was struck. They were taken to the hospital for surgery and are in stable condition, officials said.

No other details about the shooting have been released as of Wednesday morning.

Police said a suspect was in custody. Earlier in the night officials had asked for the public to stay away from the area but the latest information said there is no longer a threat to anyone in the area.

KARE 11's Danny Spewak was at the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported "major police activity," including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road.

Major police activity is happening near County Road D and McKnight in White Bear Lake. Armored police vehicle just pulled in @kare11 pic.twitter.com/s0GTte0ceE — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) January 25, 2023

White Bear Lake police said additional information about this incident will be provided throughout the day on Wednesday.

