Wisconsin family mourns recent deaths of teen, K9 partner

According to reports, a 19-year-old college student died on Jan. 15 from a cardiac electric condition just days after the teen's dad's K9 partner died.

SUPERIOR, Wis — A Superior, Wisconsin family is grieving two recent deaths that occurred just days apart.

According to a KBJR, an NBC affiliate out Duluth, a 19-year-old college student died from a cardiac electric condition back on Jan. 15, just days after the teen's dad's K9 partner died after becoming ill.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family says the 19-year-old, Hailey, had a seizure, aspirated and went into cardiac arrest. She was diagnosed with Long QT syndrome just before her death.

KBJR reported that the K9, Marik, was 10 when he died. He retired last year, but became ill with a gastrointestinal condition.

To donate to the GoFundMe page set up for funeral and other expenses, click here.

