WI man seriously injured in snowmobile race near Nisswa

Officials said a 26-year-old crashed his snowmobile during the Nisswa 100 snowmobile race Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a man was injured Sunday during a snowmobile race near Nisswa.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Jacobs Road in the city of Lake Shore.

When deputies and first responders arrived they found a 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin had crashed his snowmobile on the course at the Nisswa 100 snowmobile race event.

The man was taken by helicopter "to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injury," according to a news release.