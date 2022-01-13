WI woman killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

Police say a man driving a pick-up truck collided with a minivan driven by Bridget Rose Lipinski Clifton, 34, of Houlton, Wisconsin.

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — A western Wisconsin woman died from injuries in a suspected alcohol-related crash Thursday morning on Highway 35 in St. Croix County.

The crash happened in St. Joseph Township shortly after midnight.

Police say a man driving a pick-up truck collided with a minivan driven by Bridget Rose Lipinski Clifton, 34, of Houlton, Wisconsin.

Clifton was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital in nearby Stillwater, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the pick-up "showed signs of impairment during an initial investigation with deputies," according to the news release.

The man was arrested and taken to jail on "suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle."

The St. Croix County District Attorney's Office will be deciding on possible charges.

