Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.

Fire crews said "heavy smoke and heat" hindered their search for the husband but after about an hour they found him dead inside the home along with a family pet.

The wife was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officials say no foul play is suspected.