Fire at Wild Mountain ski area destroys maintenance building

The business released a statement saying tools and machinery were lost, but it does not appear winter 2021-22 operations will be impacted.

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. — The owners of Wild Mountain ski area are assessing the damage after a fire Tuesday morning destroyed a maintenance building and tools and machinery stored inside.

Chisago County Sheriff's personnel confirmed the fire, which broke out mid-morning at the Taylor's Falls business. In a post on the ski area's Facebook page, Wild Mountain says emergency responders arrived and had the fire under control as of 8 a.m. or so. The post also says no one was hurt.

"Our team will need to assess the damage and begin to formulate a plan to rebuild the structure over the coming months. Additionally, we will need a few days to understand if, or how, this event will effect our summer operations," reads the post. "We feel confident that our winter operations for 2021/22 will be not be significantly impacted."

Wild Mountain did thank all the fire and police personnel who responded to the 911 call. "Without them, the outcome may have been far worse," the resort said in the Facebook post.

The Chisago County Sheriff's office posted on Twitter, asking people to stay away from the scene while first responders were putting down the flames.

Multiple fire crews are working a structure fire in Taylors Falls. If you're in the area, please don't come to the scene to "gawk" as one party told us so personnel can focus on tasks safely. pic.twitter.com/KscZqnvwc2 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) March 30, 2021

