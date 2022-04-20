More than $30K donated to Children's Minnesota from Ryan Hartman's "fine fund"

Fans sent Ryan Hartman thousands of dollars to help pay for his unsportsmanlike conduct fine against the Oilers, which Hartman said he'd donate to the hospital.

ST PAUL, Minn. — What started as an on-ice incident has ended with a generous donation and giant check.

On Wednesday, representatives from the Minnesota Wild, including mascot Nordy, donated more than $30,000 to Children's Minnesota.

The gift came together after fans donated to right winger Ryan Hartman's Venmo account to help him pay a fine levied by the NHL following an altercation during the Minnesota Wild-Edmonton Oilers game on April 12.

Hartman was fined $4,250 for "unsportsmanlike conduct" flipping off Edmonton's Evander Kane after Kane got into a scuffle with Kirill Kaprizov.

Hartman was quick to tell fans that he'd pay the fine out of his own pocket, but pledged to donate all the money sent to his Venmo account to Children's Minnesota.

"Wow….overwhelmed by the amount of donations I have received to help pay for my fine. You fans are amazing," he wrote on Twitter last Thursday. Hartman also encouraged fans to donate directly to Children's instead of sending him the funds.

In total, the "fine fund," or "bird fund" to some, amounted to $30,877.05

Hartman joined the Wild prior to the 2019-2020 season, but has become one of the more popular players on the roster amid a season where he's tallied career high goals and assists. The former first-round selection for the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2013 also had stints with Nashville and Philadelphia before signing with the Wild in 2019.