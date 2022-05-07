Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Burnett County, Wisconsin; officials say fire has been contained

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. — Officials say a wildfire in Burnett County, Wisconsin that prompted an immediate evacuation alert has been contained.
The National Weather Service posted in a tweet that officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say the fire no longer poses a threat to life or property. The tweet goes on to say that the evacuation request has been allowed to expire.
Burnett County, as well as many other counties in central and north Wisconsin, were in a "very high" fire danger alert on Saturday, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
