Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Burnett County, Wisconsin; officials say fire has been contained

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. — Officials say a wildfire in Burnett County, Wisconsin that prompted an immediate evacuation alert has been contained.

The National Weather Service posted in a tweet that officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say the fire no longer poses a threat to life or property. The tweet goes on to say that the evacuation request has been allowed to expire.

Update to the Evacuation Notice in Burnett County: The WI DNR has relayed to us that the wildfire near Webb Lake has been contained. This fire no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the evacuation request has been allowed to expire. #wiwx — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) May 7, 2022

Burnett County, as well as many other counties in central and north Wisconsin, were in a "very high" fire danger alert on Saturday, according to the Wisconsin DNR.

A high pressure system will continue to bring dry conditions and low humidity today. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and may become gusty in parts of the state.



This, in combination with warmer temperatures, will create near-critical fire conditions, especially up north. pic.twitter.com/3Os4FBDv8b — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) May 7, 2022

