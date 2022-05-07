x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Burnett County, Wisconsin; officials say fire has been contained

The NWS posted in a tweet that officials with the Wisconsin DNR say the fire no longer poses a threat to life or property.
Credit: Thinkstock
Fire file photo

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. — Officials say a wildfire in Burnett County, Wisconsin that prompted an immediate evacuation alert has been contained.

The National Weather Service posted in a tweet that officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say the fire no longer poses a threat to life or property. The tweet goes on to say that the evacuation request has been allowed to expire.

Burnett County, as well as many other counties in central and north Wisconsin, were in a "very high" fire danger alert on Saturday, according to the Wisconsin DNR. 

MORE NEWS: Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

MORE NEWS: Anoka County grass fire forced golfers to evacuate course

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Spring into Uptown for a celebration of diversity