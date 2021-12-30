Marshall Fire grows to 6,200 acres, thousands remain evacuated

About 300 people spent the night in shelters and at least 500 homes have been destroyed.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Tens of thousands of homes in Boulder County are under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Marshall Fire burning Thursday. About 300 stayed overnight in shelters.

The fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. It has burned an estimated 6,200 acres as of Friday morning. There is still active burning within the perimeter, a spokesperson said Friday morning. The perimeter of the fire can can seen in the map below.

More than 500 homes have been destroyed by the fire, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Thursday evening.

An emergency call center for Boulder County residents is at 303-413-7730. This phone line is primarily for evacuees in need of assistance. The call center closes at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management requested that residents not call the center to ask about the status of structures.

Below is a map that shows the boundary of the Marshall fire as of Friday morning.

The city of Louisville has issued a boil water advisory for its residents.

> Watch: Thursday 5 p.m. fire update

Evacuation centers

Multiple evacuation centers have been set up for evacuated residents and their pets.

Hospital evacuations

All patients have been transferred out of Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville to other local hospitals.

A patient and associate line has been established for inquiries about loved ones who were at Avista. Call 303-661-1848.

Fire continues to burn near Avista Hospital. #9News pic.twitter.com/nIabRUtO9u — Nelson Garcia (@9Storytellers) December 30, 2021

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette said they transferred about 54 of their most critical patients to other SCL Health facilities. Those transfers began when the fire got within three blocks of the hospital. Family members of the affected patients are being notified.

Two fires reported

Pelle said crews responded to two separate fires in Boulder County Thursday.

The first fire, the Middle Fork Fire, was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. That fire has been laid down, with no structures lost.

The second fire, the Marshall Fire, was reported just after 11 a.m. in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. That fire spread rapidly to the east, Pelle said, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations. That fire has burned an estimated 1,600 acres as of Thursday evening.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but Pelle said downed power lines were reported in the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said in a tweet that a gust of 110 mph was reported in the area of Highway 93 and Colorado 72 about 11:30 a.m.

PHOTOS: Viewer photos from Boulder County grass fires 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Highway closures

The following highway closures are in place as of 11:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation:

For up-to-date highway conditions, monitor maps.cotrip.org.

Power outages

Xcel Energy is reporting more than 18,000 customers without power in the Denver and Boulder areas as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

State of emergency

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the fire.

"The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center," according to the statement.