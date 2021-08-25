Wildfires trigger closures on the Gunflint Trail

Wednesday's closures are due to the John Ek Fire, which is burning just south of Little Saganaga Lake and has now reached more than 1,500 acres in size.

TOFTE, Minn. — A handful of wildfires continue burning in northeastern Minnesota Wednesday, forcing additional closures in popular recreation areas.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) announced that the Superior National Forest is closing National Forest lands and roads along the upper section of the Gunflint trail. The closure includes all forest lands and roads along Cook County 12/Gunflint Trail beginning at the Cook County 92 intersection to the end of the Gunflint Trail. Impacted recreational facilities include the Trails End and Iron Lake campgrounds, and all lands, waters, trails, portages, campsite, canoe routes, and Wilderness entry points in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The Forest Service has notified permit holders and outfitters of the closure, and is cancelling permits August 21 through September 3. Campground reservations have been cancelled and refunded for the next seven days, through August 31.

USFS fire officials say county and private roads remain open, as do some area resorts.

Wednesday's closure involving the Gunflint Trail is due to the John Ek Fire, which is burning just south of Little Saganaga Lake and has now reached more than 1,500 acres in size. No fire crews have been sent to fight the John Ek, or the nearby Whelp fire as all resources are being utilized in an attempt to contain the Greenwood Fire, which has grown to more than 21,000 acres.