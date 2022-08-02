Multiple U of M buildings evacuated due to gas leak

Williams Arena and Huntington Bank Stadium, among other facilities, were evacuated after Minneapolis Fire received reports of a gas leak in the nearby sewer system.

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple buildings on the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus are being evacuated Tuesday due to a gas leak.

According to a tweet from the U of M, Minneapolis Fire ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, the McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci Arena and the Maturi Sports Pavilion.

People are advised to stay away from the area on the East Bank campus.

Minneapolis Fire said crews responded to a hazardous materials call from contractors working on sewer tunnels near 5th Street and Oak Street. The crews reported their "gas monitors alarmed, high petroleum smell and a visual of petroleum" in the sewer tunnel.

University police, Minneapolis police, the Metropolitan Council and local sewer and water agencies are also on site.

UPDATE: Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara, Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci and Maturi Sports Pavilion are being evacuated for gas odor based on @MinneapolisFire assessment. Everyone is advised to stay clear of the area. — University of Minnesota (@UMNews) August 2, 2022

This is the second gas leak to impact the U of M campus in recent weeks. On Thursday, June 30, there was a fire and gas spill in a nearby sewer line, which blew manhole covers out of the street along University Avenue.

Multiple buildings on along Fraternity Row, between 15th Ave. SE and Oak Street SE and Pillsbury Drive SE to 4th St. SE were evacuated. No one was injured, but at the time Met Council staff said they'd continue to monitor conditions in the sanitary sewer system, as well as the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul, which handles the sewage that flowed from the explosion area.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

