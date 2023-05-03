Done with your book? List of the top Minnesota 'reads' for 2023

From nonfiction to poetry, the Minnesota Book Awards winners have been announced.

ST PAUL, Minn — If you are looking for a new book to check out, The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library have a list of their top picks for 2023.

The categories for this year's Minnesota Book Awards include children's literature, nonfiction, and poetry -- to name just a few.

The Minnesota Book Awards is a "year-long program that connects readers and writers throughout Minnesota with the stories of our neighbors," according to the website.

This was the 35th year of the awards.

Here is the list of 2023 winners:

Young Adult Literature

The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen by Gary Eldon Peter

Poetry

How to Communicate by John Lee Clark

Novel and Short Story

The Barrens by Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson

Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction

When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey: A Spirited History of the Falls by Karen E. Cooper

Middle-Grade Literature

The Counterclockwise Heart by Brian Farrey

Memoir and Creative Nonfiction

Seven Aunts by Staci Lola Drouillard

General Fiction

The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey

General Nonfiction

Wilhelm’s Way: The Inspiring Story of the Iowa Chemist Who Saved The Manhattan Project by Teresa Wilhelm Waldof

Children's Literature

So Much Snow by Kristen Schroeder; illustrated by Sarah Jacoby

The awards ceremony for the 2023 Minnesota Book Awards was held Tuesday, May 2, at the Ordway in downtown St. Paul.

