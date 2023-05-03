Done with your book? List of the top Minnesota 'reads' for 2023

ST PAUL, Minn — If you are looking for a new book to check out, The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library have a list of their top picks for 2023.
The categories for this year's Minnesota Book Awards include children's literature, nonfiction, and poetry -- to name just a few.
The Minnesota Book Awards is a "year-long program that connects readers and writers throughout Minnesota with the stories of our neighbors," according to the website.
This was the 35th year of the awards.
Here is the list of 2023 winners:
Young Adult Literature
- The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen by Gary Eldon Peter
Poetry
- How to Communicate by John Lee Clark
Novel and Short Story
- The Barrens by Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson
Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction
- When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey: A Spirited History of the Falls by Karen E. Cooper
Middle-Grade Literature
- The Counterclockwise Heart by Brian Farrey
Memoir and Creative Nonfiction
- Seven Aunts by Staci Lola Drouillard
General Fiction
- The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey
General Nonfiction
- Wilhelm’s Way: The Inspiring Story of the Iowa Chemist Who Saved The Manhattan Project by Teresa Wilhelm Waldof
Children's Literature
- So Much Snow by Kristen Schroeder; illustrated by Sarah Jacoby
The awards ceremony for the 2023 Minnesota Book Awards was held Tuesday, May 2, at the Ordway in downtown St. Paul.
