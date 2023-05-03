x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Done with your book? List of the top Minnesota 'reads' for 2023

From nonfiction to poetry, the Minnesota Book Awards winners have been announced.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock Image of books

ST PAUL, Minn — If you are looking for a new book to check out,  The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library have a list of their top picks for 2023.

The categories for this year's Minnesota Book Awards include children's literature, nonfiction, and poetry -- to name just a few.

The Minnesota Book Awards is a "year-long program that connects readers and writers throughout Minnesota with the stories of our neighbors," according to the website.

This was the 35th year of the awards.

Here is the list of 2023 winners:

Young Adult Literature

  • The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen  by Gary Eldon Peter 

Poetry

  • How to Communicate  by John Lee Clark

Novel and Short Story

  • The Barrens  by Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson 

Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction

  • When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey: A Spirited History of the Falls  by Karen E. Cooper 

Middle-Grade Literature

  • The Counterclockwise Heart  by Brian Farrey 

Memoir and Creative Nonfiction

  • Seven Aunts  by Staci Lola Drouillard 

General Fiction

  • The Quarry Girls  by Jess Lourey

General Nonfiction

  • Wilhelm’s Way: The Inspiring Story of the Iowa Chemist Who Saved The Manhattan Project by Teresa Wilhelm Waldof

Children's Literature

  • So Much Snow by Kristen Schroeder; illustrated by Sarah Jacoby

The awards ceremony for the 2023 Minnesota Book Awards was held Tuesday, May 2, at the Ordway in downtown St. Paul.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Spring Cleaning with KARE 11

Before You Leave, Check This Out