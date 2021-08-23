Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in northwestern Wisconsin

Lottery officials say the winner was sold Monday at the Marathon convenience store in Spooner.

SPOONER, Wis. — Five out of six ain't bad.

Someone bought a Powerball ticket for Monday's drawing at the Marathon convenience store in Spooner, WI that matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball itself, entitling the person who holds that lucky slip of paper to a cool $1 million.

Wisconsin lottery officials say the ticket is the first million-dollar winner sold for a Monday drawing since Powerball added Monday drawings on August 23, 2021.

"I hope the winner is someone who really needs it," said Spooner Marathon Store Manager Tiffany Nutt. "Lottery tickets are popular in our store. We sell a lot of scratch games, but we sell quite a bit of Powerball too."

Nutt's store is a winner as well. By selling the $1 million ticket Spooner Marathon will receive $20,000, two percent of the prize amount.

Luck has been abundant when it comes to lottery tickets sold in Wisconsin in 2022. A ticket sold in Green Bay claimed half of the In $632.6 million Powerball jackpot January 5, a $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at Daniels Express in Walworth on that same day, and on January 10 another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Pick n' Save in Racine.

