Million dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Arden Hills

The ticket for the Jan. 5 drawing was sold at Cub Foods.

ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Check those ticket numbers, because you might be a million bucks richer.

A winning $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket for the Jan. 5 drawing was sold at Cub Foods on Lexington Ave. N. in Arden Hills.

The winning numbers are 20-43-51-55-57, Mega Ball 4.

If you're the lucky winner, claim your prize at the Minnesota Lottery Roseville office. Minnesota Lottery recommends calling ahead and making an appointment first.

For the first time since October 2018, both the Mega Millions jackpot and Powerball jackpot have topped $400 million at the same time.

Winter Forecast: A Mega (Millions) cash flurry could be in the future ❄️ pic.twitter.com/r4qU6gk4PJ — Minnesota Lottery (@mnlottery) January 5, 2021