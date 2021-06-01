x
Million dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Arden Hills

The ticket for the Jan. 5 drawing was sold at Cub Foods.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
A customer holds a stack of Mega Millions lottery tickets which he purchased for his office pool at a convenience store on December 17, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.

ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Check those ticket numbers, because you might be a million bucks richer.

A winning $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket for the Jan. 5 drawing was sold at Cub Foods on Lexington Ave. N. in Arden Hills.

The winning numbers are 20-43-51-55-57, Mega Ball 4.

If you're the lucky winner, claim your prize at the Minnesota Lottery Roseville office. Minnesota Lottery recommends calling ahead and making an appointment first.

