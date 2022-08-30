Changes coming to Afton Alps Ski Resort this year

For the first time, lift tickets will be limited and the price of season passes go up on Monday.

AFTON, Minn. — It's still summer break, so it might seem too early to start talking about winter activities.

But if you're a skier, lift ticket prices are about to go up at Afton Alps. And for the first time, you'll need to buy one in advance to even get on the slopes.

Once it's expected to open Dec. 2, a spokesperson said that the resort is limiting how many lift tickets it sells daily and is encouraging customers to buy season passes instead.

"For the daily skier, the one who decides on a whim, that maybe goes once or twice a season, and doesn't sign up for a pass, they may be surprised, especially if they drive up to the resort and find there's no tickets," said Denver Business Journal Senior Reporter Ed Sealover.

Sealover says Afton Alps' owner, Vail Resorts, is making the change at all of its 41 resorts worldwide after what he says was a chaotic ski season, especially in Colorado, due to short staffing.

"It left a lot of really angry customers saying, 'I paid all of this and I can't even get up there and I'm stranded in these long lines,'" said Sealover. "What Vail doesn't want is to go through that again."

In a statement, a Vail Resorts spokesperson wrote, "Guests planning to visit this winter – whether one day or every day – are encouraged to purchase their lift access in advance – whether it is a lift ticket, Epic Day Pass or season pass. Lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2022/23 season in order to preserve the guest experience at each resort. Availability of lift tickets will be visible on resort websites in the coming weeks. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows."

"Vail is banking on the idea that if they sell you a pass product, you are going to get up there more often," said Sealover. "They're going to be able to count on you to show up, to buy food, to shop in their retail areas and possibly stay in their hotels."

Sealover also says that the company is increasing employee wages and investing in new equipment. A spokesperson had this to say about expanded employee benefits:

"Staffing is looking positive this year and we are also continuing to hire across all functions for the upcoming winter season. Starting minimum wage for our team members is $20/hour. Wages are just one part of a larger employee-focused initiative, an incremental $175M annual investment in our employees, which includes increased HR support, updated perks and benefits including a new investment in a mental health program that available to all of our team members, and an expanded focus on career development."

While Afton Alps is still closed for the season, you can buy your season passes now. If you haven't already, you might want to consider doing it soon because prices go up on Monday, Sept. 5. As of now, they range from about $280 to $860.

Afton Alps is encouraging people to plan ahead, especially as the pandemic made more people turn to nature. And while its spokesperson says they don't expect lift tickets to sell out every day, if they do, you can't buy them at ticket windows.

