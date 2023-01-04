Heavy overnight snow leads to power outages, cancelled flights and crashes

After overnight wet, spring snow, the roads are a mess. Amounts of 4" to 9" have been reported across the state as of this morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Roads across Minnesota are covered in snow after a heavy storm hit the state with amounts between 4" to 9" reported as of Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), freeways, highways and roads are being deemed partially or completely covered by the snow. Yet, there are still people who have to drive places.

Between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Minnesota State Patrol has reported 98 crashes statewide, over 375 spin outs and 10 jackknifed semis.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 9:30 p.m. 03/31/23 to 7:30 a.m. 04/01/23: 98 crashes (4 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 377 veh spin out/off road and 10 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) April 1, 2023

Back at home, along with the snow, heavy winds have knocked down trees, poles and power lines in the metro.

Xcel Energy says about 215,000 of their customers have been affected with power outages just after 8:15 a.m. Saturday. More than 145,000 customers' power has been restored, but about 70,000 await restoration.

Departing and arriving flights have also been impacted by the wet, spring snow.

MSP Airport says nearly 100 arriving flights have been cancelled and seven have been delayed, while there have been 57 cancelled departures and 14 flights delayed.

Windy and clearer conditions are expected the rest of Saturday, before a warm up on Sunday.

