Wisconsin couple claims winning $361 million Powerball ticket

The couple, Tammy and Cliff Webster, opted to take the cash option, and after taxes will go home with nearly $154 million.
Credit: AP
A customer shows her purchased Powerball and Mega Millions tickets at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million. The drawing for that is Wednesday night. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's lottery drawing has jumped to $490 million and it potentially makes the 8th largest in the game's history. At $857 million, this is the highest combined jackpot total for the multi-state jackpot games in more than two years. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MADISON, Wis. — One month after a massive Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Green Bay, Wisconsin, we now know the identities of the newest members of the millionaires club.

Married couple Tammy and Cliff Webster, from Oneida, a suburb of Green Bay, claimed the winning $361.3 million ticket sold at the Jackson Pointe Citgo gas station in January.

The couple's winning numbers 6,14, 25, 33, 46 and Powerball 17 entitled them to half of the $632.6 million total jackpot, which they split with another winner who bought a ticket in California.

The Websters opted to take the cash option of $225.1 million instead of annual payments, and after taxes, their final take-home amount is a cool $153.9 million.

“We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event,” Tammy said. “We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played and this is a dream come true.”

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the Websters are Native Americans and members of the Oneida nation, and Tammy is part Oneida and part Sioux.

Credit: Wisconsin Lottery
Wisconsin lottery winners Cliff and Tammy Webster

The massive jackpot was the seventh largest in Powerball history, and one of 19 Powerball jackpot wins in Wisconsin since the game debuted in 1992.

For selling the winning ticket, the Jackson Pointe Citgo station will receive $10,000.

