Wisconsin couple claims winning $361 million Powerball ticket

The couple, Tammy and Cliff Webster, opted to take the cash option, and after taxes will go home with nearly $154 million.

MADISON, Wis. — One month after a massive Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Green Bay, Wisconsin, we now know the identities of the newest members of the millionaires club.

Married couple Tammy and Cliff Webster, from Oneida, a suburb of Green Bay, claimed the winning $361.3 million ticket sold at the Jackson Pointe Citgo gas station in January.

The couple's winning numbers 6,14, 25, 33, 46 and Powerball 17 entitled them to half of the $632.6 million total jackpot, which they split with another winner who bought a ticket in California.

The Websters opted to take the cash option of $225.1 million instead of annual payments, and after taxes, their final take-home amount is a cool $153.9 million.

“We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event,” Tammy said. “We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played and this is a dream come true.”

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the Websters are Native Americans and members of the Oneida nation, and Tammy is part Oneida and part Sioux.

The massive jackpot was the seventh largest in Powerball history, and one of 19 Powerball jackpot wins in Wisconsin since the game debuted in 1992.

For selling the winning ticket, the Jackson Pointe Citgo station will receive $10,000.

